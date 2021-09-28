JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $166.08, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.90, down 0.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.21 billion, up 0.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.05 per share and revenue of $122.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.22% and +2.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. JPM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JPM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.