JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $115.82, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 26.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.24 billion, up 2.48% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $125.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.89% and +3.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.84, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

