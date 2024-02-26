JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ending at $183.36, denoting a -0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.25, signifying a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41 billion, up 6.92% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.87 per share and a revenue of $159.76 billion, signifying shifts of -2.22% and +1.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.54, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

