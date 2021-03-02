JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $150.01, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, up 256.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion, which would represent changes of +19.93% and -4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher within the past month. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.94, which means JPM is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

