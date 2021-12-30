JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $158.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.8 billion, up 1.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $123.18 billion, which would represent changes of +68.58% and +2.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

