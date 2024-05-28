JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $199.50, reflecting a -0.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.95% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $42.85 billion, showing a 3.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.32 per share and a revenue of $165.98 billion, indicating changes of +0.55% and +4.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.39, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.