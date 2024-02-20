JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $179.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.25, showcasing a 3.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41 billion, indicating a 6.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.87 per share and revenue of $159.76 billion, indicating changes of -2.22% and +1.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.66, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

