JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported revenue of $38.35 billion, up 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.10, compared to $2.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.41, the EPS surprise was +20.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance : $3,216.76 billion compared to the $3,244.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3,216.76 billion compared to the $3,244.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans) : 0.43% versus 0.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.43% versus 0.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Assets : $7.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.47 billion.

: $7.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.47 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans : $6.90 billion versus $6.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.90 billion versus $6.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 15.4% versus 14.99% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.4% versus 14.99% estimated by three analysts on average. Investment securities gains/(losses) : -$868 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$381.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.3%.

: -$868 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$381.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.3%. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $20.83 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.35 billion.

: $20.83 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.35 billion. Principal transactions : $7.62 billion versus $6.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $7.62 billion versus $6.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Investment banking fees : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Lending & deposit related fees : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Noninterest revenue : $17.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.23 billion.

: $17.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.23 billion. Asset management, administration and commissions: $5.16 billion versus $5.04 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

