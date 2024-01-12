JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported revenue of $38.57 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.97, compared to $3.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.16 billion, representing a surprise of -1.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance : $3,408.40 billion compared to the $3,326.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3,408.40 billion compared to the $3,326.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans) : 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Total Non-Performing Assets : $7.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.78 billion.

: $7.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.78 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans : $6.92 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.90 billion.

: $6.92 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.90 billion. Investment securities gains/(losses) : -$743 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$557.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.

: -$743 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$557.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Investment Banking : $1.58 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.58 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Payments : $2.33 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.33 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Lending : $150 million compared to the $275.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $150 million compared to the $275.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Total Banking : $4.06 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.06 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Fixed Income Markets : $4.03 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.03 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Equity Markets : $1.78 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.78 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.16 billion compared to the $910.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +98.8% year over year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

