JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported $41.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $4.63 for the same period compares to $4.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.9 billion, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans) : 0.6% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance : $3,445.52 billion compared to the $3,394.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3,445.52 billion compared to the $3,394.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $8.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion.

: $8.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans : $7.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.78 billion.

: $7.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.78 billion. Revenue- Card & Auto : $6.14 billion versus $6.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $6.14 billion versus $6.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending : $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.7%.

: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.7%. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Investment Banking : $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion.

: $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Payments : $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion.

: $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Lending : $130 million versus $169.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $130 million versus $169.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Total Banking : $4.48 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Fixed Income Markets : $5.30 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.30 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Equity Markets: $2.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

