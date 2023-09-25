JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $146.45, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.02 billion, up 19.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.79 per share and revenue of $157.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.6% and +22.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

