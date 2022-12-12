JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $134.21, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.95 billion, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.70 per share and revenue of $129.19 billion, which would represent changes of -23.83% and +6.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.17, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

