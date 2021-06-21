JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $150.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.4% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JPM to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.49 billion, down 7.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.34 per share and revenue of $120.45 billion, which would represent changes of +50.23% and +0.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. JPM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.23.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

