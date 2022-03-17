JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $140.15, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.71% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 13, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.81 billion, down 4.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $122.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.6% and +1.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.89, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

