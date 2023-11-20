JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reached $153.29, with a +0.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.82, indicating a 7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.59 billion, reflecting a 11.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.94 per share and a revenue of $157.79 billion, indicating changes of +40.12% and +22.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.