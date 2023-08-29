JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $148.76, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.08%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.96 billion, up 19.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $156.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.77% and +21.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.