JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $147.37, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.96 billion, up 19.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $156.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.77% and +21.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.53, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

