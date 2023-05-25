JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $135.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.08% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.89 billion, up 20.09% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.34 per share and revenue of $148.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.61% and +15.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.3, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

