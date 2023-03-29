JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $129.14, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.03 billion, up 17.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.90 per share and revenue of $141.43 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +9.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.69, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

