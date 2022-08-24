JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $115.80, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.85% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.13 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $126.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.69% and +4.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.26.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



