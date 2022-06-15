JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $115.41, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.24 billion, up 2.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $125.75 billion, which would represent changes of -26.89% and +3.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.87% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.47, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.