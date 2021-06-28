JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $154.33, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

JPM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.07, up 122.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.49 billion, down 7.54% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.34 per share and revenue of $120.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.23% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.99, which means JPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

