JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $130.07, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.29 billion, up 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $125.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.82% and +3.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.9.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

