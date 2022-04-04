JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $135.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 13, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.64 billion, down 5.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.08 per share and revenue of $122.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.86% and +0.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.2.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.