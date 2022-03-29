JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $141.18, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.66% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, down 38.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.74 billion, down 4.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.11 per share and revenue of $122.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.67% and +1.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.9, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

