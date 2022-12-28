JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $132.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.17, down 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.96 billion, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.71 per share and revenue of $129.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.76% and +6.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

