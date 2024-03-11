JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $188.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.26, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.03 billion, indicating a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.88 per share and revenue of $159.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.16% and +1.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. At present, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.