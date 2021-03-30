JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $154.48, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 256.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.05% and -4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.52, so we one might conclude that JPM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

