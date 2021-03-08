JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $152.91, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2021. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 256.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.93% and -4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.7, so we one might conclude that JPM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

