JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $145.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

JPM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 253.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.10 billion, up 3% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.61 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.48% and -4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.22% higher. JPM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.54, so we one might conclude that JPM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

