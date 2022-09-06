JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $113.74, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.13 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $126.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.37% and +4.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.87.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.