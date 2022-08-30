JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $114.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.16% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.13 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $126.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.69% and +4.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

