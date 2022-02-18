JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $152.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.92% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.98 billion, down 3.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.11 per share and revenue of $124.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.67% and +1.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.64.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

