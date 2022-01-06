JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $165.52, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.89 billion, up 2.29% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

