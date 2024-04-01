JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $198.94, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.1% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.21, signifying a 2.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.78 billion, up 6.34% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.75 per share and a revenue of $158.51 billion, indicating changes of -2.96% and +0.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. At present, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

