JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $138.56, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.43, up 30.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.05 billion, up 17.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $141.12 billion, which would represent changes of +6.37% and +9.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

