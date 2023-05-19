JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $139.18, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.52% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.7 billion, up 19.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.33 per share and revenue of $147.54 billion, which would represent changes of +18.53% and +14.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.95% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.