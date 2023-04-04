JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $128.42, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.43, up 30.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.03 billion, up 17.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.90 per share and revenue of $141.43 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +9.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.