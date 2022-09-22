JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $111.21, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, down 20.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.14 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.33 per share and revenue of $126.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.24% and +4.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.93, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



