JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $115.18, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.33% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 26.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.24 billion, up 2.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $125.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.89% and +3.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.65.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

