JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $139.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.81 billion, down 4.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $122.87 billion, which would represent changes of -27.6% and +1.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.07, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

