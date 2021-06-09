JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $162.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 123.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.49 billion, down 7.54% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.35 per share and revenue of $120.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.34% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.36, which means JPM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.