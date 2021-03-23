JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $149.46, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, up 256.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.05% and -4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. JPM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note JPM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.55, which means JPM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.83 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.