JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $131.86, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 13, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.81 billion, down 4.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $122.87 billion, which would represent changes of -27.6% and +1.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

