JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $138.29, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.98 billion, down 3.98% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $124.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.6% and +2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.