JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $153.94, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.94% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.58 billion, up 1.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $122.99 billion, which would represent changes of +68.36% and +2.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.73.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.