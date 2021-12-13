JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $157.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.58 billion, up 1.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $122.99 billion, which would represent changes of +68.36% and +2.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.11, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

