JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the latest trading day at $165.23, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 8.98% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.72, up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $38.83 billion, indicating a 12.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.83 per share and a revenue of $157.87 billion, representing changes of +39.21% and +22.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.3 for its industry.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

