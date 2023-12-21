JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended the recent trading session at $167.50, demonstrating a +0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.62% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.73, reflecting a 4.48% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $38.97 billion, indicating a 12.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.85 per share and a revenue of $158.09 billion, representing changes of +39.37% and +22.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.89 for its industry.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

