JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $186.68, reflecting a +0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $4.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.9%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.03 billion, indicating a 6.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.87 per share and a revenue of $159.79 billion, signifying shifts of -2.22% and +1.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.6 for its industry.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

